In the upcoming matchup against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Brett Pesce to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

Pesce has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Pesce has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3 10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 6-5 SO 10/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 5-3

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

