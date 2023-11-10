South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Charleston County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fort Dorchester High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
