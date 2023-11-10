The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) hit the court against the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.6% the Dukes allowed to opponents.

Charleston (SC) had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dukes ranked 114th.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars averaged were 8.8 more points than the Dukes allowed (71.3).

Charleston (SC) had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Cougars were better in home games last year, ceding 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.

Charleston (SC) drained 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (10.5, 35.5%).

