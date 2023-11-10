The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) hit the court against the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other CAA Games

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.6% the Dukes allowed to opponents.
  • Charleston (SC) had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dukes ranked 114th.
  • Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars averaged were 8.8 more points than the Dukes allowed (71.3).
  • Charleston (SC) had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

  • Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Cougars were better in home games last year, ceding 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
  • Charleston (SC) drained 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (10.5, 35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Iona W 71-69 TD Arena
11/10/2023 Duquesne - Navy Alumni Hall
11/16/2023 Vermont - HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

