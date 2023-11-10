How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) hit the court against the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- N.C. A&T vs UNC Greensboro (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Princeton vs Hofstra (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.6% the Dukes allowed to opponents.
- Charleston (SC) had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dukes ranked 114th.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars averaged were 8.8 more points than the Dukes allowed (71.3).
- Charleston (SC) had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison
- Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cougars were better in home games last year, ceding 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
- Charleston (SC) drained 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (10.5, 35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Iona
|W 71-69
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/16/2023
|Vermont
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.