The Duquesne Dukes (1-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duquesne vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Betting Trends (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Duquesne covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Dukes games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.