Friday's contest between the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) squaring off at Navy Alumni Hall has a projected final score of 75-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duquesne, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 75, Charleston (SC) 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-0.0)

Duquesne (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

Charleston (SC) surrendered 67.2 points per game last year (88th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined offensively, scoring 80.1 points per contest (16th-best).

The Cougars ranked fifth-best in the nation by averaging 37.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 106th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Charleston (SC) ranked 128th in college basketball with 13.7 dimes per contest.

The Cougars committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (71st-ranked).

The Cougars sported a 33.1% three-point percentage last year (234th-ranked in college basketball), but they really provided a lift by draining 9.9 treys per contest (10th-best).

Charleston (SC) ranked 25th-best in the country by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 30.6% to opponents. It ranked 28th in college basketball by surrendering 5.9 three-pointers per contest.

Of the shots attempted by Charleston (SC) last year, 52.3% of them were two-pointers (63.7% of the team's made baskets) and 47.7% were three-pointers (36.3%).

