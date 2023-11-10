Friday's game at Cox Pavilion has the UNLV Rebels (1-0) matching up with the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-54 victory as our model heavily favors UNLV.

The Cougars' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 117-30 win over Pfeiffer.

Charleston (SC) vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Charleston (SC) vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 83, Charleston (SC) 54

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars' -47 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 66.0 points per game (156th in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (265th in college basketball).

In conference play, Charleston (SC) scored fewer points (63.3 per game) than it did overall (66.0) in 2022-23.

At home, the Cougars scored 67.7 points per game last season, 2.6 more than they averaged on the road (65.1).

Charleston (SC) conceded fewer points at home (62.4 per game) than on the road (72.6) last season.

