The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot at a 43.2% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
  • Citadel went 6-9 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 195th.
  • The Bulldogs' 67.4 points per game last year were only 2.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Citadel went 6-5.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Citadel scored 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.5.
  • The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
  • Citadel knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ NC State L 72-59 PNC Arena
11/10/2023 Boston College - McAlister Field House
11/13/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/16/2023 North Greenville - McAlister Field House

