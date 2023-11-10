How to Watch Citadel vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- N.C. A&T vs UNC Greensboro (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Samford vs VCU (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Chattanooga vs Louisville (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Belmont vs Furman (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot at a 43.2% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
- Citadel went 6-9 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 195th.
- The Bulldogs' 67.4 points per game last year were only 2.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Citadel went 6-5.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Citadel scored 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.5.
- The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
- Citadel knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.4%).
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ NC State
|L 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston College
|-
|McAlister Field House
|11/13/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|North Greenville
|-
|McAlister Field House
