Citadel vs. Boston College: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) and the Boston College Eagles (1-0) play at McAlister Field House on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Citadel vs. Boston College Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: McAlister Field House
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Citadel Betting Records & Stats
- Citadel covered 12 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- Boston College's .467 ATS win percentage (14-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Citadel's .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record).
Citadel vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Citadel
|67.4
|134
|74.2
|144.4
|140.7
|Boston College
|66.6
|134
|70.2
|144.4
|135.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Citadel Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored just 2.8 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Eagles allowed (70.2).
- Citadel had a 5-4 record against the spread and a 6-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Citadel vs. Boston College Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Citadel
|12-16-0
|11-17-0
|Boston College
|14-16-0
|18-12-0
Citadel vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Citadel
|Boston College
|5-9
|Home Record
|9-7
|4-11
|Away Record
|4-7
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.4
|65.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.