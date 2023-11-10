How to Watch Clemson vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (0-1) face the Clemson Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Clemson vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Blazers allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- Clemson had a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers ranked third.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers scored were only 4.4 more points than the Blazers gave up (70.3).
- When Clemson scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 19-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Clemson scored 6.6 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (71.8).
- Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, giving up 65.2 points per game, compared to 73.1 when playing on the road.
- Clemson drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-56
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|UAB
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.