The UAB Blazers (0-1) face the Clemson Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Clemson vs. UAB Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Blazers allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Clemson had a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers ranked third.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers scored were only 4.4 more points than the Blazers gave up (70.3).

When Clemson scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 19-5.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Clemson scored 6.6 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (71.8).

Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, giving up 65.2 points per game, compared to 73.1 when playing on the road.

Clemson drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

