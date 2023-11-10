The UAB Blazers (0-1) face the Clemson Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Clemson vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Blazers allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • Clemson had a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers ranked third.
  • Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers scored were only 4.4 more points than the Blazers gave up (70.3).
  • When Clemson scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 19-5.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Clemson scored 6.6 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (71.8).
  • Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, giving up 65.2 points per game, compared to 73.1 when playing on the road.
  • Clemson drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Winthrop W 78-56 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/10/2023 UAB - Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State - Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State - Littlejohn Coliseum

