Friday's game features the UAB Blazers (0-1) and the Clemson Tigers (1-0) clashing at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-70 victory for UAB according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Clemson vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Clemson vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 71, Clemson 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-0.0)

UAB (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Clemson Performance Insights

Clemson was 105th in the country last year with 74.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 112th with 67.9 points allowed per game.

With 33 rebounds per game, the Tigers were 101st in the nation. They allowed 30.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 164th in college basketball.

Clemson ranked 88th in the country with 14.3 dimes per contest.

The Tigers averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).

The Tigers ranked 74th in college basketball with 8.3 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 62nd with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

Clemson ranked 263rd in the nation with 7.9 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 137th with a 33.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Clemson took 59.7% two-pointers and 40.3% from three-point land last season. Of the team's buckets, 68.6% were two-pointers and 31.4% were three-pointers.

