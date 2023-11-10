The UAB Blazers (0-1) and the Clemson Tigers (1-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Clemson's games last year hit the over.

The Tigers beat the spread 14 times in 34 games last year.

With their .467 ATS win percentages last year, both UAB (14-16-0 ATS) and Clemson (14-16-0 ATS) had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Clemson vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 80.7 155.4 70.3 138.2 147.3 Clemson 74.7 155.4 67.9 138.2 139.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

The Tigers scored an average of 74.7 points per game last year, only 4.4 more points than the 70.3 the Blazers gave up to opponents.

Clemson went 12-9 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson vs. UAB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0 Clemson 14-16-0 18-12-0

Clemson vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Clemson 17-2 Home Record 15-2 7-5 Away Record 5-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.