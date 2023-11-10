South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Fairfield County, South Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Fairfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson Davis Academy at Richard Winn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Winnsboro, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
