The Belmont Bruins (1-0) face the Furman Paladins (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins shot 47.7% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 45% the Bruins allowed to opponents.

In games Furman shot higher than 45% from the field, it went 19-3 overall.

The Paladins were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins ranked 270th.

Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Paladins recorded were 9.1 more points than the Bruins allowed (71.8).

Furman went 20-4 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman put up 86.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.5 points per game in away games, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Paladins ceded 71.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.3 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Furman fared worse when playing at home last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.1 per game with a 35.8% percentage in away games.

Furman Upcoming Schedule