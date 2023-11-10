The Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Wizards are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wizards -2.5 241.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played five games this season that finished with a point total higher than 241.5 points.

The average total for Charlotte's games this season is 239.4 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Charlotte is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wizards 4 57.1% 119.3 235.6 126.9 250 232.8 Hornets 5 71.4% 116.3 235.6 123.1 250 232.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

The Hornets' 116.3 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 126.9 the Wizards allow to opponents.

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Hornets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 3-4 3-1 5-2 Wizards 4-3 0-0 6-1

Hornets vs. Wizards Point Insights

Hornets Wizards 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 119.3 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 123.1 Points Allowed (PG) 126.9 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

