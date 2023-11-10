Kyle Kuzma and LaMelo Ball are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets square off at Capital One Arena on Friday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -135)

The 27.5-point prop total for Ball on Friday is 13.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 14.3.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Ball has connected on two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Friday's points prop for Gordon Hayward is 19.5. That's 4.8 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Hayward averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game average is 3.2 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 6.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's season-long assist average -- two per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Kuzma's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Tyus Jones Props

Tyus Jones' 13.7 points per game are 4.2 more than Friday's prop total.

He has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Jones averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

