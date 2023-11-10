The Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) will visit the Florida Panthers (7-4-1) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO as the Hurricanes take on the Panthers.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 44 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (44 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 13 5 7 12 9 6 46.6% Martin Necas 13 5 6 11 7 3 42.6% Brady Skjei 13 2 8 10 4 4 - Seth Jarvis 13 5 5 10 5 9 53.3% Sebastian Aho 10 2 8 10 6 4 51.1%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

The Panthers' 35 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players