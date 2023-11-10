Keep an eye on Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sam Reinhart in particular on Friday, when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Kotkaniemi is one of Carolina's top contributors with 12 points. He has scored five goals and picked up seven assists this season.

Martin Necas has chipped in with 11 points (five goals, six assists).

Sebastian Aho's total of 10 points is via two goals and eight assists.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (46th in league).

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart has scored nine goals (0.8 per game) and put up six assists (0.5 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 23.7%. This places him among the leaders for Florida with 15 total points (1.3 per game).

With 12 total points (one per game), including four goals and eight assists through 11 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. is crucial for Florida's attack.

This season, Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 11.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), with 46 total saves, while giving up five goals (2.6 goals against average). He has put up a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Florida this season.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.92 19th 21st 3.38 Goals Allowed 2.92 12th 2nd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 27.8 5th 6th 26.53% Power Play % 13.16% 26th 20th 76% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 24th

