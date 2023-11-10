Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (7-4-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game home win streak when they face the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-125)
|Panthers (+105)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season, and have gone 8-3 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 8-3 (winning 72.7%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 55.6% chance to win.
- Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in seven of 13 games this season.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|44 (9th)
|Goals
|35 (24th)
|44 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|35 (10th)
|13 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (26th)
|12 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (19th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 6-4-0 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over four times.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes net the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 44 this season.
- The Hurricanes rank 22nd in total goals against, allowing 3.4 goals per game (44 total) in league play.
- Their goal differential (0) ranks them 16th in the NHL.
