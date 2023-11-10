The Florida Panthers (7-4-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game home win streak when they face the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-125) Panthers (+105) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season, and have gone 8-3 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 8-3 (winning 72.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 55.6% chance to win.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in seven of 13 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 44 (9th) Goals 35 (24th) 44 (22nd) Goals Allowed 35 (10th) 13 (7th) Power Play Goals 5 (26th) 12 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (19th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 6-4-0 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over four times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes net the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 44 this season.

The Hurricanes rank 22nd in total goals against, allowing 3.4 goals per game (44 total) in league play.

Their goal differential (0) ranks them 16th in the NHL.

