Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers on November 10, 2023
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sam Reinhart are among the players with prop bets available when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers square off at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs. Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs. Panthers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Kotkaniemi is one of Carolina's leading contributors (12 total points), having registered five goals and seven assists.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Martin Necas has accumulated 11 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Reinhart's 15 points are pivotal for Florida. He has nine goals and six assists in 12 games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the offense for Florida this season with four goals and eight assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
