Will Jaccob Slavin light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

Slavin has zero points on the power play.

Slavin's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:21 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:54 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 18:15 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:54 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:53 Away W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

