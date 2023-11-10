The Charlotte Hornets, P.J. Washington included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 132-116 loss to the Wizards (his last game) Washington produced 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Washington's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-122)

Over 16.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the league last season, giving up 114.4 points per game.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were seventh in the league defensively last year, conceding 24.8 per game.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 36 14 7 1 0 2 0

