The Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho included, will face the Florida Panthers on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Aho? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 15:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Aho has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Aho has a point in seven games this season (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

Aho has had an assist in a game six times this season over 10 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Aho goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 7 10 Points 5 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.