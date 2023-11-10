Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Jarvis are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Seth Jarvis vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:27 per game on the ice, is -3.

In Jarvis' 13 games played this season he's scored in three of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In six of 13 games this year, Jarvis has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In four of 13 games this season, Jarvis has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Jarvis hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 7 10 Points 6 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 5

