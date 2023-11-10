The SMU Mustangs should come out on top in their game against the North Texas Mean Green at 9:00 PM on Friday, November 10, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

SMU vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-19.5) Under (66.5) SMU 43, North Texas 19

Week 11 Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have a 92.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mustangs are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

SMU has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

SMU has had two games (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, 7.9 higher than the average total in SMU games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Mean Green have a 12.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mean Green have a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.

North Texas is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

The Mean Green have gone over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

North Texas games this season have averaged an over/under of 63.4 points, 3.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Mustangs vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.0 15.9 52.5 10.0 30.0 20.6 North Texas 34.8 36.7 36.4 37.0 32.8 36.3

