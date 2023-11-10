The SMU Mustangs (7-2) square off against a fellow AAC opponent when they host the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40 points per game) and scoring defense (ninth-best with 15.9 points allowed per game) this year. While North Texas' defense has been sputtering, ranking second-worst by giving up 468.3 total yards per game, its offense ranks 10th-best with 482.3 total yards per contest.

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. North Texas Key Statistics

SMU North Texas 465.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.3 (12th) 281.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.3 (130th) 174.1 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 291.2 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (13th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 2,362 passing yards for SMU, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 199 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 511 yards on 94 carries while finding paydirt four times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has collected 321 yards on 58 attempts, scoring one time.

Jake Bailey's team-leading 384 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 41 targets).

Jordan Kerley has caught 18 passes while averaging 35.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jordan Hudson has been the target of 30 passes and racked up 22 grabs for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has racked up 2,445 yards (271.7 yards per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 144 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 98 times for 716 yards (79.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has racked up 409 yards (on 77 carries) with four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin paces his team with 766 receiving yards on 44 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has racked up 432 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 29 catches (on 47 targets) have netted him 385 yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

