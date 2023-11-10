How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.
- South Carolina Upstate compiled a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot over 43.0% from the field.
- The Commodores ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Spartans ranked 280th.
- The Spartans scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 2.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed to opponents.
- South Carolina Upstate went 11-1 last season when it scored more than 71.5 points.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina Upstate scored more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64.0) last season.
- At home, the Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).
- At home, South Carolina Upstate made 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/15/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
