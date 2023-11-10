The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.

South Carolina Upstate compiled a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot over 43.0% from the field.

The Commodores ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Spartans ranked 280th.

The Spartans scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 2.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate went 11-1 last season when it scored more than 71.5 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina Upstate scored more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64.0) last season.

At home, the Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).

At home, South Carolina Upstate made 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

