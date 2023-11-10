How to Watch South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks shot at a 40.3% clip from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.
- Last season, South Carolina had a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hokies finished 289th.
- The Gamecocks' 64.3 points per game last year were 5.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies gave up.
- South Carolina put together a 5-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
- At home, the Gamecocks gave up 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).
- At home, South Carolina knocked down 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (36.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/13/2023
|VMI
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.