The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks shot at a 40.3% clip from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

Last season, South Carolina had a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hokies finished 289th.

The Gamecocks' 64.3 points per game last year were 5.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies gave up.

South Carolina put together a 5-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70.1 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).

At home, the Gamecocks gave up 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).

At home, South Carolina knocked down 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (36.5%) as well.

