The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

South Carolina (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 10% more often than Virginia Tech (14-17-0) last year.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 64.3 138.4 72.6 142.7 135 Virginia Tech 74.1 138.4 70.1 142.7 140

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Gamecocks put up 64.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed.

South Carolina went 8-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 16-13-0 16-13-0 Virginia Tech 14-17-0 18-13-0

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Virginia Tech 7-8 Home Record 13-4 4-8 Away Record 2-9 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

