South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Spartanburg County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Broome High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clinton, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spartanburg High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
