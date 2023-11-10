The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) travel to face the Phoenix Suns (4-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Lakers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Suns average 112.5 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 111 per contest (12th in the NBA). They have a +12 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Lakers have a -58 scoring differential, falling short by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 109 points per game, 23rd in the league, and are giving up 116.3 per outing to rank 22nd in the NBA.

These two teams score a combined 221.5 points per game, two fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 227.3 combined points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Los Angeles has won just two games against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +325 - Lakers +1600 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.