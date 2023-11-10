How to Watch the Suns vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.
- The 112.5 points per game the Suns average are just 3.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.3).
- Phoenix is 2-1 when scoring more than 116.3 points.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Los Angeles is 2-2 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 29th.
- The Lakers put up an average of 109 points per game, only two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 111 points, Los Angeles is 1-1.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns played better in home games last season, posting 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Phoenix ceded 109.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 113.9.
- The Suns averaged 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers scored fewer points at home (117 per game) than away (117.3) last season.
- At home, the Lakers gave up 113.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 119.4.
- At home, the Lakers sunk 11.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than they averaged away (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Questionable
|Back
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Calf
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Jaxson Hayes
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
