You can see player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and others on the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Footprint Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Durant's 27.7 points per game average is 1.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this season, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -156)

Jusuf Nurkic's 9.3-point scoring average is 1.2 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 23.5-point over/under for Davis on Friday is 2.2 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 11.5).

Davis' assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 24.5-point total set for LeBron James on Friday is 1.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

James' 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.