The Carolina Hurricanes, with Teuvo Teravainen, are in action Friday against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Teravainen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 13 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has recorded a point in a game six times this year over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Teravainen has had an assist in one of 13 games this season.

The implied probability is 50% that Teravainen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 7 9 Points 2 8 Goals 2 1 Assists 0

