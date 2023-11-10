Our projection model predicts the UNLV Rebels will defeat the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday, November 10 at 10:45 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Allegiant Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-5.5) Over (50.5) UNLV 33, Wyoming 23

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Rebels have covered the spread seven times in eight games.

In games they were favored in by 5.5 points or more so far this season, the UNLV went 3-1 against the spread.

The Rebels have seen five of its eight games go over the point total.

The total for this game is 50.5, 5.6 points fewer than the average total in UNLV games thus far this season.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Cowboys are 5-2-1 against the spread this year.

Wyoming is a perfect 4-0 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

Cowboys games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The average point total for the Wyoming this season is 5.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Rebels vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 36.7 25.4 38.3 23.5 35.4 27 Wyoming 23.9 25.1 28.5 21.5 14.7 32.3

