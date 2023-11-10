ACC Games Today: How to Watch ACC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Week 11 college football schedule features seven games involving schools from the ACC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
ACC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 9
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|The CW
|Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
