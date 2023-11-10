The Week 11 college football schedule features seven games involving schools from the ACC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV
Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 9 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 The CW
Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

