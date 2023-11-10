Week 11 of the 2023 college football season includes eight games involving Sun Belt teams. See the article below to see some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include picking Coastal Carolina +2.5 against Texas State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Southern Miss vs. Louisiana matchup.

Best Week 11 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Coastal Carolina +2.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 8.2 points

Coastal Carolina by 8.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: James Madison -25.5 vs. UConn

Matchup: UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes

UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 33.6 points

James Madison by 33.6 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Troy -21.5 vs. UL Monroe

Matchup: Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks

Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 29.5 points

Troy by 29.5 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 11 Sun Belt Total Bets

Over 53 - Southern Miss vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Projected Total: 59.8 points

59.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Under 57.5 - Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Total: 53.4 points

53.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 61.5 - Appalachian State vs. Georgia State

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers Projected Total: 57.4 points

57.4 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 11 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G James Madison 9-0 (6-0 Sun Belt) 33.2 / 19.6 425.4 / 325.4 Troy 7-2 (4-1 Sun Belt) 27.2 / 16.1 437.0 / 295.6 Coastal Carolina 6-3 (4-2 Sun Belt) 30.0 / 21.0 446.2 / 381.6 Georgia Southern 6-3 (3-2 Sun Belt) 32.7 / 26.9 441.1 / 394.3 Appalachian State 5-4 (3-2 Sun Belt) 34.0 / 28.4 450.4 / 403.0 Texas State 6-3 (3-2 Sun Belt) 36.2 / 28.2 473.8 / 406.9 Arkansas State 5-4 (3-2 Sun Belt) 24.6 / 31.9 379.1 / 441.1 Georgia State 6-3 (3-3 Sun Belt) 28.6 / 27.3 394.3 / 419.9 Old Dominion 4-5 (3-3 Sun Belt) 24.4 / 26.2 363.3 / 391.7 Louisiana 5-4 (2-3 Sun Belt) 31.1 / 28.0 406.0 / 386.9 South Alabama 4-5 (2-3 Sun Belt) 30.9 / 21.9 431.8 / 326.1 Marshall 4-5 (1-4 Sun Belt) 22.9 / 28.4 359.1 / 381.8 Southern Miss 2-7 (1-5 Sun Belt) 23.0 / 35.8 368.6 / 416.8 UL Monroe 2-7 (0-6 Sun Belt) 18.9 / 31.9 338.7 / 449.6

