Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in York County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

York Comprehensive High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on November 10

7:25 PM ET on November 10 Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaffney High School at Clover High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Clover, SC

Clover, SC Conference: 5A - Region 3

5A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Pointe High School at Midland Valley High School