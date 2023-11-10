South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in York County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
York Comprehensive High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaffney High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clover, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pointe High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
