The Boise State Broncos (4-5) host an MWC battle against the New Mexico Lobos (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State is totaling 434.1 yards per game on offense (36th in the FBS), and rank 90th on the other side of the ball, yielding 394.6 yards allowed per game. New Mexico ranks 69th in points per game (27.4), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 35.3 points allowed per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Boise State vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Boise State New Mexico 434.1 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393 (70th) 394.6 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.6 (88th) 193.1 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.2 (53rd) 241 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (70th) 16 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (131st)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has been a dual threat for Boise State so far this season. He has 1,142 passing yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 266 yards (29.6 ypg) on 49 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 921 yards (102.3 per game) with 11 scores. He has also caught 30 passes for 396 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 47 catches for 873 yards (97 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Stefan Cobbs' 23 grabs have turned into 241 yards and one touchdown.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has thrown for 1,836 yards (204 per game) while completing 59% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 108 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jacory Merritt, has carried the ball 121 times for 664 yards (73.8 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Devon Dampier has racked up 204 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hixon has collected 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 355 (39.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 47 times and has five touchdowns.

Caleb Medford has 20 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 327 yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

D.J. Washington's 46 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

