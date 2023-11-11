The California Golden Bears (3-6) host a Pac-12 showdown against the Washington State Cougars (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 18th-worst in the FBS (426.6 yards allowed per game), Cal has played better on offense, ranking 53rd in the FBS offensively totaling 406.1 yards per game. Washington State ranks 47th in total yards per game (414.1), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 420.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Cal vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Cal vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Cal Washington State 406.1 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (51st) 426.6 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.4 (103rd) 190.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.1 (130th) 215.9 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 335 (2nd) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (73rd) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 825 yards (91.7 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 60.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaydn Ott, has carried the ball 145 times for 848 yards (94.2 per game), scoring nine times.

Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 70 times for 365 yards (40.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has hauled in 44 catches for 499 yards (55.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Trond Grizzell has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 362 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Taj Davis has a total of 332 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 30 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has compiled 2,777 yards (308.6 yards per game) while completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 130 yards with five touchdowns.

Nakia Watson has carried the ball 68 times for 204 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has totaled 131 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Kyle Willams has racked up 655 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Lincoln Victor has 65 receptions (on 84 targets) for a total of 639 yards (71 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Josh Kelly's 38 catches (on 60 targets) have netted him 557 yards (61.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.

