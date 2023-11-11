The Robert Morris Colonials (3-6) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joe Walton Stadium in a clash of Big South opponents.

Robert Morris is averaging 305.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 98th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Colonials rank 42nd, giving up 322.9 yards per game. Charleston Southern's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 229.6 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 98th with 403.1 total yards allowed per contest.

Charleston Southern vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Charleston Southern vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Robert Morris 229.6 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.2 (96th) 403.1 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (44th) 101.7 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.3 (119th) 127.9 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.9 (56th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has put up 777 passing yards, or 86.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.6% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with four interceptions.

TJ Ruff has run for 549 yards on 123 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

JD Moore has taken 52 carries and totaled 217 yards with one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas leads his team with 359 receiving yards on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.

Noah Jennings has racked up 148 receiving yards (16.4 yards per game) on 13 receptions.

Jaden Scott has racked up 147 reciving yards (16.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has thrown for 1,641 yards (182.3 ypg) to lead Robert Morris, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Cyrus Bonsu has 244 rushing yards on 61 carries with one touchdown.

DJ Moyer has carried the ball 61 times for 184 yards (20.4 per game).

Noah Robinson's leads his squad with 660 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 catches (out of 48 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Chaese Jackson has put up a 275-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes on 28 targets.

Landen Lucas has been the target of 13 passes and racked up 13 catches for 207 yards, an average of 23.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

