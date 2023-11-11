The Citadel Bulldogs (0-9) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Wofford Terriers (0-9) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in a SoCon battle.

It's been a difficult stretch for Citadel, which ranks worst in scoring offense (9.3 points per game) and sixth-worst in scoring defense (37.6 points per game allowed) in 2023. Wofford has been sputtering on offense, ranking eighth-worst with 254 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, allowing 385.9 total yards per contest (89th-ranked).

Citadel vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Citadel vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Citadel Wofford 250.8 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (119th) 457 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.9 (91st) 122 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (94th) 128.8 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.7 (117th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has 899 yards passing for Citadel, completing 51% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 196 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 57 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Cooper Wallace has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 278 yards (30.9 per game). He has also caught 12 passes for 172 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Crawford III has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 219 yards (24.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips has hauled in 14 catches for 174 yards (19.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tyler Cherry's 18 receptions have turned into 162 yards.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has compiled 864 yards (96 yards per game) while completing 54.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram has rushed for 590 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

J.T. Smith Jr. has racked up 47 carries and totaled 198 yards with one touchdown.

Alec Holt paces his team with 202 receiving yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Tyler Parker has eight receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 158 yards (17.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyle Pinnix's eight targets have resulted in 10 catches for 153 yards.

