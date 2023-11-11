The Clemson Tigers (5-4) host an ACC showdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Defensively, Clemson has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by surrendering only 274.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 55th (402 yards per game). With 33.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Georgia Tech ranks 28th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 104th, surrendering 30.1 points per contest.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Clemson Georgia Tech 402 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (19th) 274.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (124th) 159.7 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (13th) 242.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.2 (43rd) 16 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 2,056 yards (228.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 625 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

This season, Will Shipley has carried the ball 112 times for 515 yards (57.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 33 catches for 445 yards (49.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 404 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool's 33 receptions have turned into 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech this season. He has 2,330 passing yards (258.9 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes. He's thrown 22 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 545 yards (60.6 ypg) on 76 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 115 times for 664 yards (73.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has collected 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 552 (61.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has totaled 432 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Dominick Blaylock has racked up 269 reciving yards (29.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

