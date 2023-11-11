Sun Belt opponents meet when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

Texas State ranks 88th in scoring defense this season (28.2 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 36.2 points per game. Coastal Carolina's offense has been excelling, piling up 446.2 total yards per game (25th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 77th by giving up 381.6 total yards per game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

City: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: Brooks Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Texas State 446.2 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.8 (15th) 381.6 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.9 (86th) 167.3 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.9 (16th) 278.9 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.9 (32nd) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,919 yards on 151-of-224 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 75 times for 349 yards (38.8 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 151 yards.

Ethan Vasko has totaled 252 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has hauled in 682 receiving yards on 48 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jared Brown has caught 41 passes and compiled 552 receiving yards (61.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jameson Tucker has racked up 280 reciving yards (31.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 2,405 yards (267.2 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 953 yards on 138 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

This season, Donerio Davenport has carried the ball 66 times for 307 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert's leads his squad with 804 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 64 receptions (out of 83 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has caught 37 passes for 506 yards (56.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kole Wilson's 41 grabs have turned into 492 yards and five touchdowns.

