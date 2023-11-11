Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Texas State Bobcats (6-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bobcats favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 59 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-1.5)
|59
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-1.5)
|59.5
|-122
|+102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Iowa State vs BYU
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- North Texas vs SMU
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- USC vs Oregon
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Washington State vs Cal
- Utah vs Washington
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Texas vs TCU
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Chanticleers have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Texas State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.