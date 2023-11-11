Sun Belt foes meet when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. Texas State is favored by 2.5 points. The game has a point total set at 57.5.

Texas State ranks 89th in scoring defense this year (28.2 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 36.2 points per game. With 30 points per game on offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 53rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 36th, surrendering 21 points per game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: Brooks Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -2.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

The Chanticleers are really struggling right now offensively, accumulating 440.3 yards per game in their past three games (-19-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 350 (63rd-ranked).

In their past three games, the Chanticleers are scoring 29.7 points per game (80th in college football), and giving up 15.7 (32nd).

Coastal Carolina is 92nd in the country in passing yards during its past three games (237.3 per game), and -12-worst in passing yards given up (226.7).

On the ground, during the past three games, the Chanticleers have gained an average of 203 yards (40th in college football), and conceded 123.3 (84th).

The Chanticleers have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 2-1 overall.

Coastal Carolina has hit the over once in its past three games.

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina's ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Two of Coastal Carolina's nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

This season, Coastal Carolina has won three out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

Coastal Carolina is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has thrown for 1,919 yards (213.2 per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has run for 349 yards on 75 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 14 catches, totaling 151 yards.

Ethan Vasko has rushed for 252 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney's 682 receiving yards (75.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 48 catches on 76 targets with five touchdowns.

Jared Brown has caught 41 passes and compiled 552 receiving yards (61.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jameson Tucker's 13 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 280 yards (31.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Micheal Mason leads the team with four sacks, and also has two TFL and 30 tackles.

So far Clayton Isbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 39 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three interceptions this season.

