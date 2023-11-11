Florida State vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hurricanes will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-14.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-13.5)
|50.5
|-630
|+450
Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Florida State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Seminoles are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Miami (FL) has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
Florida State & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|To Win the ACC
|-400
|Bet $400 to win $100
|Miami (FL)
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
