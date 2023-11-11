The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hurricanes will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-14.5) 49.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-13.5) 50.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Florida State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Seminoles are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
  • Miami (FL) has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

Florida State & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State
To Win the National Champ. +600 Bet $100 to win $600
To Win the ACC -400 Bet $400 to win $100
Miami (FL)
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the ACC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

