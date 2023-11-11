SoCon opponents match up when the Furman Paladins (8-1) and the VMI Keydets (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Paladin Stadium.

Furman ranks 44th in points scored this year (28 points per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 14th-best in the FCS with 19.2 points allowed per game. VMI's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 15.2 points per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 40th with 23.7 points allowed per contest.

Furman vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Furman vs. VMI Key Statistics

Furman VMI 367 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.2 (96th) 352.7 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.7 (79th) 172.4 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.2 (88th) 194.6 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184 (80th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff leads Furman with 1,483 yards (164.8 ypg) on 149-of-223 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 488 rushing yards on 87 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Dominic Roberto has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 674 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Joshua Harris' leads his squad with 310 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Colton Hinton has caught 23 passes for 270 yards (30 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ben Ferguson has a total of 265 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 throws and scoring one touchdown.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has thrown for 1,222 yards (135.8 per game) while completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has run the ball 134 times for 682 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Rashad Raymond has run for 340 yards across 88 attempts.

Aidan Twombly leads his squad with 399 receiving yards on 30 receptions with three touchdowns.

Chance Knox has totaled 369 receiving yards (41 yards per game) on 35 receptions.

Isaiah Lemmond's 26 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 255 yards (28.3 ypg).

