Houston vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Big 12 action pits the Houston Cougars (4-5) against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-2.5)
|54.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Houston (-2.5)
|54.5
|-130
|+108
Houston vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Houston is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Cincinnati has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Houston & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
