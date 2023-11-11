Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Hurricanes attempt to hold off the Lightning on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 3-0 TB

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 49 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (46 total, 3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 14 6 7 13 10 6 48.8% Brady Skjei 14 2 9 11 4 4 - Sebastian Aho 11 3 8 11 6 4 51.9% Martin Necas 14 5 6 11 7 3 42.9% Seth Jarvis 14 5 5 10 5 9 53.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have allowed 50 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

The Lightning are fourth in the league in scoring (53 goals, 3.8 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players