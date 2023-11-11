The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) and the BYU Cougars (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Offensively, Iowa State ranks 91st in the FBS with 23.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 32nd in points allowed (330.2 points allowed per contest). With 22.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, BYU ranks 97th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 77th, allowing 26.9 points per contest.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Iowa State vs. BYU Key Statistics

Iowa State BYU 337.2 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (128th) 330.2 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (89th) 117.6 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.7 (129th) 219.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.3 (80th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 1,918 yards (213.1 ypg) on 162-of-262 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has racked up 410 yards on 87 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

This season, Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 78 times for 299 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' 568 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has registered 31 catches and four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has put together a 438-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes on 66 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer has racked up 19 grabs for 255 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,716 yards on 152-of-265 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 96 times for 438 yards (48.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has piled up 171 yards (on 53 carries) with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts leads his squad with 512 receiving yards on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.

Darius Lassiter has 28 receptions (on 51 targets) for a total of 347 yards (38.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Isaac Rex's 26 grabs (on 51 targets) have netted him 333 yards (37 ypg) and one touchdown.

